Foster Friday: Meet Georgia

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Happy Fostered Friday!

Meet Georgia!

Georgia is a 7-year-old female sheepdog that likes to snuggle on the couch.

Her foster says that “she is very sweet with all people that she meets, including children. She loves to be petted and is excellent walking on a leash. She is also crate trained and loves to play with toys.”

Georgia has been a little reactive when meeting other dogs and would probably do best in a home where she can be the sole star

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.