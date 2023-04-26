Local student meets with state lawmakers to advocate for cancer patients and survivors

Jessica Covarrubias Garcia went to Sacramento to meet with California lawmakers for an annual event

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial High School student traveled to Sacramento to meet with state lawmakers as part of California Cancer Action Day.

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteer Jessica Covarrubias Garcia went to Sacramento for the first time on April 11.

California Cancer Action Day is an annual event organized by ACS CAN to make fighting cancer a legislative priority, said the press release.

The press release said the 18-year-old is involved in extra-curricular activities and is the club president of her school's Circle of Friends program that gives support to students with special needs.

Covarrubias Garcia also mentioned her cancer advocacy work is deeply personal.

“I became an ACS CAN volunteer after my best friend’s mom was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. It was heartbreaking to see my friend’s entire family suffer and not be able to do much about it. So, when I learned that through advocacy I could make a positive impact in people’s lives, I signed up for it,” she added.

Covarrubias Garcia and other cancer advocates asked lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 496 to make sure biomarker testing is covered by more insurance plans when supported by medical and scientific evidence.

Biomarker testing can access precision or personalized medicine that can lead to survivorship and quality of life for cancer patients and others with serious illnesses.

The percentage of clinical trials involving biomarkers grew from 15% in 2000 to 55% in 2018.

And over one-third of the oncology drugs launched in the past five years require or recommend biomarker testing before use, said the press release.

But insurance coverage for biomarker testing is not able to keep up with its innovations and advancements in treatment.

“This means that countless Californians are missing out on biomarker testing, which could match them to treatments that could help extend and improve their lives. Communities of color, individuals with limited income, rural residents and patients receiving care in non-academic medical centers are less likely to receive guideline-indicated biomarker testing. Senate Bill 496 will help address this injustice,” said Autumn J. Ogden-Smith, California Legislative Director for ACS CAN.

Covarrubias Garcia said she asked lawmakers to support increasing access to biomarker testing so that everyone can have access to effective treatments.

The Imperial High student has considered pursuing a career in the medical field but is undecided about it.

However, she is committed to advocating for people to have access to biomarker testing and precision medicine.

For more information on how ACS CAN is advocating for cancer patients and survivors on the local, state, and federal levels or to learn more about how to get involved with their advocacy efforts visit FightCancer.org/CA.