Long awaited Children’s Museum Yuma County is now open

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The grand opening for Children’s Museum Yuma County is finally here.

After years of planning and fundraising, the museum’s doors are now open.

Located on 200 Main Street, the children of Yuma will have a place to call their own.

Christine Bryant from Children's Museum Yuma County says, “we put a lot of hard work into ensuring that your kids will have fun. So come in from Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 and 1 p.m to 4 p.m. and we’ll be here.”

There is a tot spot for the tiny ones, a medical clinic so children can live out their curiousity.

There are also interactive, hands-on activities to delight any child’s creative side

Admission is $8 for everyone age one and over.

