Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
today at 4:47 PM
Published 5:29 PM

YPG celebrates Earth Day

KYMA

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students from Price Elementary School planted trees at Yuma Proving Ground Thursday morning in honor of Earth Day.

Native Desert Trees were planted with "grow buckets" to preserve water and help them grow for the first couple of years.

"The goal behind this is to plant all native trees without the need for irrigation so don't have any cost or anything like that from the trees in the future and they are native trees, they are good for our wildlife and for ourselves," said Daniel Stewart, YPG Biologist.

35 trees were planted at the park with another 70 planted throughout YPG.

Article Topic Follows: The Good Stuff

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content