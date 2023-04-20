YPG celebrates Earth Day

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students from Price Elementary School planted trees at Yuma Proving Ground Thursday morning in honor of Earth Day.

Native Desert Trees were planted with "grow buckets" to preserve water and help them grow for the first couple of years.

"The goal behind this is to plant all native trees without the need for irrigation so don't have any cost or anything like that from the trees in the future and they are native trees, they are good for our wildlife and for ourselves," said Daniel Stewart, YPG Biologist.

35 trees were planted at the park with another 70 planted throughout YPG.