Local vets take to the skies for ‘Dream Flights’

One of the flyers was a 102-year-old WWII veteran

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Giving back to those who fought for our freedom.

Six local veterans were taken to the skies Monday thanks to Dream Flights, an organization which has given over 5,000 free rides to veterans in America.

Dream Flights pilot Carl Geisert was their guide to the skies Monday, flying the vets in a restored 1944 biplane.

“The oldest I think is 102, so we have some good old veterans going up today,” Geisert said.

The 102-year-old is Clifford Updike.

His daughter, Glenna Rule, and granddaughter, Stormy Morgan, say he served on the frontlines in the army as a driver in World War II.

“A bomb went of next to him and he spent five months in the hospital," Rule said.

"He still has shrapnel inside of him,” Morgan said.

Updike has done one dream flight before, his family says taking to the skies again was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“He loves it, I think it makes him feel really special," Morgan said. "I think secretly he’s still a thrill seeker.”

Thanks to volunteers and donations, dream flights are free for these vets.

The smiles on their faces are also priceless.

“We had a guy the other day say this took 20 years off my life. So really puts a lot of energy into them and they love to tell the stories, they have a blast,” Geisert said.

If there’s a veteran in your life who you think would enjoy this experience, follow this link to request a Dream Flight.