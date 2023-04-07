Skip to Content
today at 3:58 PM
Published 4:13 PM

Wine tasting for a good cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Love wine? Join the wine tasting event that benefits a local non-profit organization.

The Yuma Investment Group will host the "Come and Wine at the City Hall" event on April 20.

All proceeds raised will go towards the Arizona Children's Association (AZCA).

"Sponsoring this event for local non-profit gives us the opportunity to help the non-profits gaining some more funds during the year when it starts to slow down," said Kayla Irr-Mendez, Yuma Investment Group Marketing Coordinator.

"We cover 5,500 square miles here in Yuma county imagine that how many kids we have to serve and their families as well," said Kari Tatar, AZCA Development Director.

You can buy tickets HERE.

