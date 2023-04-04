Local organization benefits from Arizona Gives Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last year, Arizona Gives Day raised more than $6 million for nonprofit organizations across the state during the 24-hour online fundraising event.

One local organization that will benefit this year is Ballet Yuma.

San Guerrero who serves on the board of directors is thrilled that his organization made the cut.

“The benefit of Arizona Gives is that you know exactly where it's going and I can guarantee to a fantastic place if it's going to Yuma Ballet," said Guerrero.

Ballet Yuma has been serving dancers and the Yuma community for more than two decades.

The ballet company believes in giving opportunities to its students, and Arizona Gives Day allows them to do this.

Guerrero states that funds from donors allow them to enrich their program.

“Ballet Yuma is in El Paso, Texas right now as a proud member of the Ballet Alliance allowing their students and directors to get a perspective on contemporary that’s fitting on the national stage today in this moment."