Yuma BSA scout leaders recognized for dedication and service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma area adult Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Leaders and one youth Scout were recognized and presented with awards for their dedication and service.

They were presented with awards at BSA Gila River District's Annual Recognition Tribal Council on Saturday, March 25.

Below is the list of winners and additional information of the awards from the press release:

District Award of Merit – Presented to Cubmaster Cub Scout Pack 8051/ Venturing Crew 8051 Crew Advisor Jacob Anderson

– Presented to Cubmaster Cub Scout Pack 8051/ Venturing Crew 8051 Crew Advisor Jacob Anderson Commissioner Hall of Fame – Presented to Jerry ‘Glen’ Moss, Unit 8054

– Presented to Jerry ‘Glen’ Moss, Unit 8054 Scout of the Year (Honorable Mention) – Presented to Eagle Scout & Venturing Crew 8051 President, Vaughn Grosse

– Presented to Eagle Scout & Venturing Crew 8051 President, Vaughn Grosse Gila River District Star Scouter – Unit 8051 Chairman/Associate Venturing Crew Advisor Gen Grosse - Venturing Crew 8051

– Unit 8051 Chairman/Associate Venturing Crew Advisor Gen Grosse - Venturing Crew 8051 Gila River District Green Machine Service Longevity Award – Assistant Scoutmaster Troy Love - Boy Scout Troop 8051

– Assistant Scoutmaster Troy Love - Boy Scout Troop 8051 Orbit for Sustained Unit Service – Scoutmaster Carol Troxel, Boy Scout Troop 8054 and Wolf/Bear Den Leader Jim Powell, Cub Scout Pack 8054

– Scoutmaster Carol Troxel, Boy Scout Troop 8054 and Wolf/Bear Den Leader Jim Powell, Cub Scout Pack 8054 Gila River Rocket Award – Scoutmaster Bryan Hinton, BSA Troop 8051G, Lion/Tiger Den Leader Amy Westmoreland, Cub Scout Pack 8054

The following prestigious awards can only be earned by Yuma Area Adult Scouters: