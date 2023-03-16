Local schools win first place in Odyssey of the Mind regional competition

San Luis Middle School and Ed Pastor Elementary School received first place in a regional competition and will compete at state in April

YUMA COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District #32 announced students from Ed Pastor Elementary and San Luis Middle School won first place at the Odyssey of the Mind Regional Competition.

The competition took place on February 25, 2023.

Odyssey of the Mind is an international creative problem-solving program that teaches students to become successful innovators, leaders, and superstars of tomorrow said the press release.

Students work together as a team to solve a problem using their social skills, performing talent, divergent thinking, and engineering ability.

Including integrating art, design, technology, music, and architectural skills.

Ed Pastor Elementary School's team consisted of seven members from fourth and fifth grade competing in Division 1 with Mrs. Carla Hernandez coaching the team for the past five years.

San Luis Middle School's team consisted of six members from seventh grade competing in Division 2 with Ms. Jovany Sanchez as the team's coach which is also her first year coaching.

Ed Pastor Elementary School and San Luis Middle School will compete at the state Odyssey of the Mind Competition on April 1, 2023.

Congratulations and good luck to the teams competing!