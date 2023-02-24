Foster Friday: Meet Spike

An adorable pup who is very loving and gets along with other dogs and cats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Happy Fostered Friday!

Meet Spike!

Spike is a 3-year-old male pit bull terrier mix who is housebroken and good with other dogs and cats.

He is also great with children of all ages, including toddlers.

Spike's foster says that “he insists on sleeping at least part of the night on my bed, so he gets a bath twice a week as a result.

Spike will even sit down in the water when you rinse him, he isn't happy but he accepts it.

Spike loves getting dried off with the towel though and he does this thing that they call the wrap-around.

Spike loves to stand up and hug.

If you want to give Spike a permanent home contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.