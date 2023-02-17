Skip to Content
February 16, 2023 7:34 PM
Published 10:05 AM

Foster Friday: Meet Arabella

The Humane Society of Yuma

An adorable pup who is very loving and loves treats

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  Happy Foster Friday! Meet Arabella! 

Arabella is a 2-year-old female pit bull terrier who is treat-motivated, gives kisses, and likes to be petted. 

Her foster says “she is a medium to a high-energy dog and that she doesn’t like going outside alone or if it’s raining. 

She loves to be loved and is getting good with the ‘sit’ command.” 

Arabella is also learning to walk on a leash without treat motivation.

If you want to give Arabella a permanent home contact or visit the humane society of Yuma today.

