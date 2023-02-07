Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Jake

An adorable pup who is mellow and loves water

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) -  It’s time to meet our Pet of the Week

Meet Jake!

Jake is an 8-year-old male Great Dane mix who is very mellow. 

Jake walks well on a leash but will walk beside you without one. 

Jake likes water, being petted, and giving kisses. 

He also gets along great with other dogs. 

Jake prefers to be with an older crowd and would do best in a home with high school-aged kids or older.

Come visit Jake and all his furry friends at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E, or call (928) 782-1621.

HSOY is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to give Jake or any animal at the Humane Society a good home you can contact or visit the Humane Society of Yuma today.

