(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Rodeo shows returned in Houston, Texas after their one-year hiatus due to the pandemic. However, one rodeo in Belton, Texas is getting a lot of attention from a viral video.

Headlines were made after an 18-year-old was thrown off a bull then his father quickly shielded the young man from the animal.

The young man, Cody Hooks, thanked his father and other bullfighters for their life-saving actions.