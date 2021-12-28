Skip to Content
Indulge in something sweet! It’s National Chocolate Candy Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You have permission to eat all the chocolates Tuesday!

December 28 is National Chocolate Candy Day!

They're some of the most popular treats in America; you probably even got some as a holiday gift.

According to the National Day of Calendar, Americans consumes about 12 pounds of chocolate each year.

In 1847, British chocolate company J.S. Fry & Sons combined cocoa butter, cocoa powder, and sugar-producing the first edible chocolate bar.

Celebrate this sweet day, enjoy those christmas truffles, just be sure to share!

