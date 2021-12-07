California Governor Newsom writes children’s book about dyslexia

Inspirational book about personal experiences written by governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KYMA, KECY/AP) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has written a children's book called "Ben & Emma's Big Hit," about dyslexia.

Released on Tuesday, December 7, the book tells the story of a boy who plays baseball to handle his dyslexia, which parallels Governor Newsom's personal experiences in his childhood.

Governor Newsom discovered he had dyslexia when he was as young as 10 years old, and he later said that it taught him to build on his strengths.

Newsom also said his inspiration for the book came from watching his own children overcome similar struggles.