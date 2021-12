(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - "Home alone" fans have a shot at renting out this house from the movie for one night this month.

Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7th with the stay scheduled through the 12th.

Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called "Home Sweet Home Alone."