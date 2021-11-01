Skip to Content
Pet Talk: Meet Moo!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Meet the latest pet of the week, Moo! Moo is a 2 and a half year-old female domestic shorthair that craves affection.

She is a big girl that loves to be held and will purr as you pet her.

Moo doesn’t get along well with other cats, and needs a home that she can have all to herself.

She likes to play, but also enjoys her alone time lounging on the sofa.

To see more pets available for adoption, head to the Humane Society of Yuma's website, or visit them on Facebook.

