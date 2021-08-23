Pet Talk: Meet Cardamon

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Do have room in your home and your heart for a furry family member? If so, then Cardamon may be the gal for you.

Cardamon is described as "sweet and spicy."

She is a lovable kitty who wants nothing more than snuggles! Her olive green eyes will hypnotize you into endless ear scratch sessions, and love nudges.

Don't let her standoff demeanor trick you; she wants nothing more than to curl up with you.

Cardamon is more than ready to find her forever home. If you're interested in adopting her, or want to see the other animals currently available, visit the HSOY website.