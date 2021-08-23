Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
Published 7:06 PM

Pet Talk: Meet Cardamon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Do have room in your home and your heart for a furry family member? If so, then Cardamon may be the gal for you.

Cardamon is described as "sweet and spicy."

She is a lovable kitty who wants nothing more than snuggles! Her olive green eyes will hypnotize you into endless ear scratch sessions, and love nudges.

Don't let her standoff demeanor trick you; she wants nothing more than to curl up with you.

Cardamon is more than ready to find her forever home. If you're interested in adopting her, or want to see the other animals currently available, visit the HSOY website.

Pet Talk / Video
Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content