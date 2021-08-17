Artists face off for the chance to train with local star

The Good Stuff

Urban Desert Culture promises to take the audience back to a time when all you needed was a beat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was the 1970's and although disco played in the clubs, on the streets of the Bronx, Hip-Hop was king.

The latest dance craze forced dancers to push their bodies to the limit. Break dancing quickly swept the nation and not long after the world.

But, like the Twist and the Hustle before it, the breakdance craze also faded. Fast forward to the present and dancers continue to pay homage to the old dance styles.

So, for those of you, out there who miss the days when arguments were settled with a piece of cardboard and a beat, there's good news.

Local producer Jonathon Bosco, with the aid of local DJ MC Jus Phokis plan on hitting the rewind button. On Saturday, August 21st at Dawn's Dance Studio (1301 S. 3rd Avenue, Yumna) Urban Desert Culture will take center stage.

The event will feature dance battles, music battles, and even producer battles. Competitors will have the opportunity to win cash and win the opportunity to train with local dance icon Tricia Miranda.

Miranda has danced for Brittany Spears and Beyonce and was featured in Dance Magazine. Winners will train for the upcoming Yuma Hip-Hop Festival.