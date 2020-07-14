Long lost dog reunited with owner after 7-years

The Good Stuff

Owner says he never expected to see his best friend again

TULARE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Manuel Vejar last saw his beloved dog back in 2013, and had lost hope of ever seeing his best friend ever again. Then, a miracle happened.

"Champ" ran away while Vejar was serving in the Navy. He chewed through two fences in order to get free. The sailor spent days looking for the husky, but eventually gave up both the search, and any dreams of reunion.

"It was almost as if we had lost a family member. You know, your family member is gone for so long you thought that possibility that he was dead you know." said Vejar.

Then, Vejar got the call he never dared hoped for. A farmer near his home in Tulare, California had found Champ. The farmer said the dog just turned up on his land one day.

He told Vejar it took him about a month to earn the dog's trust. At that point, he noticed the animal was injured, and was able to take the husky to the vet. And that's when the doctor found Champ's microchip, and Vejar got the call he'd longed for.

"I hope that there are people out there that could see this and still maintain their pets someday will come home." said Vejar.

He'll never know the full story behind Champ's seven-year journey, but fortunately, this dog's tale has a very happy ending.