Pet Talk: Meet Skippy

The Good Stuff

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - If you hear that little voice telling you "Adopt a Pet!", it might just be the right moment to bring a furry friend, like Chocolate Labrador Retriever 'Skippy', that's looking for a forever home.

Skippy is a 1-year-old, Male, Chocolate Labrador Retriever who has a sweet face. According to the American Kennel Club, Labrador Retrievers are friendly, outgoing and high spirited companions with lot's of love to give.

If you are a family thinking of adding a medium to large dog, then Skippy would be perfect in your home. Skippy would fit best in a single-pet home. He's very treat motivated and is even able to do a trick or two.

If you are interested in adopting Skippy or to meet other furry friends up for adoption, you can visit the Humane Society of Yuma or visit their website www.hsoyuma.com.