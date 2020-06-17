Skip to Content
The Good Stuff
By
Published 2:59 am

Pet Talk: Ivan and Charlie still need homes

pet talk: charlie

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - You met Ivan last week, the furry four-legged fella. An adorable 5year-old pitbull terrier mix.

We also meet Charlie, a 6-month-old domestic short-hair that loves to socialize with others, as she is a master at purring and talking. But. don't let her fool you, she is one independent kitty.

Both Ivan and Charlie, as well as many other furry friends, are still looking for forever homes and are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Yuma.

Check out all available pets by visiting their website: www.hsoyuma.com

Pet Talk / Video

Christian Galeno

Christian Galeno joined KYMA/KSWT in July of 2019 as a Weekend Anchor and multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply