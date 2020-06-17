Pet Talk: Ivan and Charlie still need homes

The Good Stuff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - You met Ivan last week, the furry four-legged fella. An adorable 5year-old pitbull terrier mix.

We also meet Charlie, a 6-month-old domestic short-hair that loves to socialize with others, as she is a master at purring and talking. But. don't let her fool you, she is one independent kitty.

Both Ivan and Charlie, as well as many other furry friends, are still looking for forever homes and are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Yuma.

Check out all available pets by visiting their website: www.hsoyuma.com