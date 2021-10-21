

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

Highest-paying jobs in Phoenix that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Phoenix that don’t require a college degree.

You may also like: 100 Highest paying jobs in America



ryanivy308 // Pixabay

#50. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $56,870

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.



PHILIPIMAGE // Shutterstock

#49. Motorboat mechanics and service technicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $57,440

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,490

– Employment: 20,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($63,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,490)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($58,680)

– Job description: Repair and adjust electrical and mechanical equipment of inboard or inboard-outboard boat engines.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#48. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $57,880

– #247 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.



kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#47. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.



Pxhere

#46. Maintenance workers, machinery

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $58,450

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.



wandee007 // Shutterstock

#45. Earth drillers, except oil and gas; and explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $59,160

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,040

– Employment: 22,540

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($98,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,160)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($69,090)

– Job description: Operate a variety of drills such as rotary, churn, and pneumatic to tap subsurface water and salt deposits, to remove core samples during mineral exploration or soil testing, and to facilitate the use of explosives in mining or construction. Includes horizontal and earth boring machine operators.



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#44. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $60,010

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.



Canva

#43. Traffic technicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $60,560

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,140

– Employment: 7,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,490)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($76,870)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($65,580)

– Job description: Conduct field studies to determine traffic volume, speed, effectiveness of signals, adequacy of lighting, and other factors influencing traffic conditions, under direction of traffic engineer.



GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#42. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $60,980

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 25,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.



Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#41. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.



Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#40. Food service managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $61,520

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#38 (tie). Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $62,450

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#38 (tie). Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $62,450

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,540

– Employment: 13,220

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($85,150)

— Richmond, VA ($80,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,510)

– Job description: Appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement. Prepare insurance forms to indicate repair cost or cost estimates and recommendations. May seek agreement with automotive repair shop on repair costs.



Canva

#37. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $62,900

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.



Canva

#36. Semiconductor processing technicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $63,080

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,210

– Employment: 31,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($63,080)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($59,370)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,050)

– Job description: Perform any or all of the following functions in the manufacture of electronic semiconductors: load semiconductor material into furnace; saw formed ingots into segments; load individual segment into crystal growing chamber and monitor controls; locate crystal axis in ingot using x-ray equipment and saw ingots into wafers; and clean, polish, and load wafers into series of special purpose furnaces, chemical baths, and equipment used to form circuitry and change conductive properties.



Canva

#35. Construction and building inspectors

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $63,170

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.



Ramon Espelt Photography // Shutterstock

#34. Home appliance repairers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $63,660

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,810

– Employment: 27,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($65,040)

— Flint, MI ($64,100)

— Boulder, CO ($63,700)

– Job description: Repair, adjust, or install all types of electric or gas household appliances, such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, and ovens.



Canva

#33. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $63,740

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,830

– Employment: 10,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($68,580)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($63,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($63,740)

– Job description: Tend, control, or operate power-driven, stationary, or portable pumps and manifold systems to transfer gases, oil, other liquids, slurries, or powdered materials to and from various vessels and processes.



Roman023_photography // Shutterstock

#32. Riggers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,020

– Employment: 21,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($78,600)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($78,040)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($68,240)

– Job description: Set up or repair rigging for construction projects, manufacturing plants, logging yards, ships and shipyards, or for the entertainment industry.



Jacob L. // Shutterstock

#31. Advertising sales agents

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $64,500

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.



Olena Yakobchuk // Shutterstock

#30. Airfield operations specialists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $65,240

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,360

– Employment: 10,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($80,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,840)

– Job description: Ensure the safe takeoff and landing of commercial and military aircraft. Duties include coordination between air-traffic control and maintenance personnel, dispatching, using airfield landing and navigational aids, implementing airfield safety procedures, monitoring and maintaining flight records, and applying knowledge of weather information.



Pixabay

#29. Electronic equipment installers and repairers, motor vehicles

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $65,260

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,250

– Employment: 10,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($65,260)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($65,030)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($56,490)

– Job description: Install, diagnose, or repair communications, sound, security, or navigation equipment in motor vehicles.



Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#28. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $66,150

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#27. Lodging managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $66,240

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.



Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#26. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $67,360

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,470

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.



Canva

#25. Fire inspectors and investigators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $68,910

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.



4 PM production // Shutterstock

#24. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $69,730

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.



Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#23. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $69,830

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 23,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.



Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $70,180

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.



Unsplash

#21. Crane and tower operators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $70,260

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#20. Insurance sales agents

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $70,280

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.



Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#19. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $70,370

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 18,370

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.



Jat306 // Shutterstock

#18. Millwrights

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $70,460

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.



Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock

#17. Gas plant operators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $71,160

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.



sculpies // Shutterstock

#16. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $72,740

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,490

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.



g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#15. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $72,750

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,060

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.



Pandu Agus Wismoyo // Unsplash

#14. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $73,120

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.



Canva

#13. Transportation inspectors

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $77,340

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#12. Real estate brokers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $81,160

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.



michaeljung // Shutterstock

#11. Power plant operators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $83,070

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.



U.S. Air Force

#10. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $83,120

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#9. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $83,350

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,810

– Employment: 5,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($128,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($118,710)

— Napa, CA ($116,750)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the management or operation of farms, ranches, greenhouses, aquacultural operations, nurseries, timber tracts, or other agricultural establishments. May hire, train, and supervise farm workers or contract for services to carry out the day-to-day activities of the managed operation. May engage in or supervise planting, cultivating, harvesting, and financial and marketing activities.



Canva

#8. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $84,640

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.



Prath // Shutterstock

#7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $87,160

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,380

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.



Suwin // Shutterstock

#6. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $88,370

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.



Skycolors // Shutterstock

#5. Commercial pilots

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $93,850

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.



Lovely Bird // Shutterstock

#4. Power distributors and dispatchers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $95,650

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#3. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $96,130

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.



Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $99,770

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



Canva

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

– Annual mean salary: $107,280

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.