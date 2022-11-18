

Canva

Most commonly hunted migratory birds in California

Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in California using data from the Fish & Wildlife Service. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2021 hunting harvest in California.

In 2021 California had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 9 migratory bird species: Green-winged Teal, Northern Shoveler, Wigeon, Snow Goose, Northern Pintail, Bufflehead, Ross’ Goose, Canvasback, Ruddy Duck.

Canva

#23. Hooded Merganser

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 467 (0.6% of national harvest)

– National: 79,255

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. North Carolina: 10,753 (13.6% of national harvest)

— #2. Minnesota: 7,489 (9.4%)

— #3. Michigan: 5,388 (6.8%)

— #4. Kentucky: 4,949 (6.2%)

— #5. Illinois: 4,339 (5.5%)



Canva

#22. Scoters

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 753 (1.6% of national harvest)

– National: 46,408

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Maryland: 13,863 (29.9% of national harvest)

— #2. Virginia: 12,026 (25.9%)

— #3. New Jersey: 4,141 (8.9%)

— #4. Alaska: 3,371 (7.3%)

— #5. Massachusetts: 3,062 (6.6%)



Canva

#21. Brant

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 1,155 (6.9% of national harvest)

– National: 16,755

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Alaska: 4,872 (29.1% of national harvest)

— #2. New York: 3,574 (21.3%)

— #3. North Carolina: 2,468 (14.7%)

— #4. New Jersey: 2,153 (12.8%)

— #5. California: 1,155 (6.9%)



Canva

#20. Greater Scaup

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 1,402 (4.5% of national harvest)

– National: 31,258

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Oregon: 6,211 (19.9% of national harvest)

— #2. Ohio: 3,820 (12.2%)

— #3. Maryland: 2,755 (8.8%)

— #4. Wisconsin: 2,370 (7.6%)

— #5. Michigan: 1,912 (6.1%)



Canva

#19. Ruddy Duck

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 3,622 (29.6% of national harvest)

– National: 12,252

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 3,622 (29.6% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 1,061 (8.7%)

— #3. Utah: 950 (7.8%)

— #4. Michigan: 869 (7.1%)

— #5. Maryland: 827 (6.7%)

Canva

#18. Redhead

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 4,323 (6.0% of national harvest)

– National: 72,176

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Texas: 14,189 (19.7% of national harvest)

— #2. North Dakota: 5,013 (6.9%)

— #3. Michigan: 4,866 (6.7%)

— #4. Florida: 4,610 (6.4%)

— #5. Wisconsin: 4,443 (6.2%)



Canva

#17. Goldeneyes

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 5,491 (7.4% of national harvest)

– National: 74,282

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Kansas: 16,969 (22.8% of national harvest)

— #2. Michigan: 6,257 (8.4%)

— #3. Idaho: 5,792 (7.8%)

— #4. Utah: 5,701 (7.7%)

— #5. California: 5,491 (7.4%)



Canva

#16. Wood Duck

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 13,319 (1.2% of national harvest)

– National: 1.1 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 111,290 (10.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Georgia: 102,240 (9.5%)

— #3. North Carolina: 96,374 (8.9%)

— #4. Wisconsin: 86,499 (8.0%)

— #5. Minnesota: 83,587 (7.8%)



Canva

#15. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 14,721 (1.8% of national harvest)

– National: 841,091

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Louisiana: 216,167 (25.7% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 206,993 (24.6%)

— #3. Minnesota: 81,171 (9.7%)

— #4. Florida: 50,214 (6.0%)

— #5. North Dakota: 32,760 (3.9%)



Canva

#14. Lesser Scaup

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 15,072 (11.4% of national harvest)

– National: 132,322

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Louisiana: 17,899 (13.5% of national harvest)

— #2. California: 15,072 (11.4%)

— #3. Texas: 14,719 (11.1%)

— #4. Michigan: 9,559 (7.2%)

— #5. Washington: 7,958 (6.0%)

Canva

#13. Canvasback

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 15,889 (25.9% of national harvest)

– National: 61,321

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 15,889 (25.9% of national harvest)

— #2. Wisconsin: 4,740 (7.7%)

— #3. Oregon: 4,717 (7.7%)

— #4. Louisiana: 4,131 (6.7%)

— #5. North Dakota: 3,731 (6.1%)



Canva

#12. Ross’ Goose

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 19,773 (26.1% of national harvest)

– National: 75,764

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 19,773 (26.1% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 12,063 (15.9%)

— #3. North Dakota: 7,852 (10.4%)

— #4. Arkansas: 7,749 (10.2%)

— #5. Washington: 7,083 (9.3%)



Canva

#11. Ring-necked Duck

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 20,095 (5.5% of national harvest)

– National: 365,154

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Texas: 44,422 (12.2% of national harvest)

— #2. Florida: 41,741 (11.4%)

— #3. Minnesota: 28,507 (7.8%)

— #4. Louisiana: 24,658 (6.8%)

— #5. California: 20,095 (5.5%)



Canva

#10. Bufflehead

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)

– National: 180,897

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 25,937 (14.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Michigan: 13,209 (7.3%)

— #3. Virginia: 11,802 (6.5%)

— #4. New Jersey: 11,791 (6.5%)

— #5. Wisconsin: 10,072 (5.6%)



Canva

#9. Canada Goose

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 30,406 (1.7% of national harvest)

– National: 1.8 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Michigan: 148,984 (8.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Minnesota: 144,151 (8.1%)

— #3. Wisconsin: 134,268 (7.5%)

— #4. North Dakota: 96,192 (5.4%)

— #5. Nebraska: 91,232 (5.1%)

Canva

#8. Gadwall

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 43,462 (5.3% of national harvest)

– National: 827,555

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 155,077 (18.7% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 87,783 (10.6%)

— #3. Louisiana: 78,731 (9.5%)

— #4. Oklahoma: 59,110 (7.1%)

— #5. California: 43,462 (5.3%)



Canva

#7. White-fronted Goose

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 59,693 (25.4% of national harvest)

– National: 234,655

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 82,468 (35.1% of national harvest)

— #2. California: 59,693 (25.4%)

— #3. Louisiana: 23,714 (10.1%)

— #4. Mississippi: 12,214 (5.2%)

— #5. Texas: 10,966 (4.7%)



Canva

#6. Northern Pintail

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)

– National: 385,219

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 76,760 (19.9% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 33,283 (8.6%)

— #3. Oregon: 32,940 (8.6%)

— #4. Arkansas: 27,627 (7.2%)

— #5. Washington: 22,435 (5.8%)



Canva

#5. Mallard

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 87,509 (3.4% of national harvest)

– National: 2.5 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. Arkansas: 389,125 (15.3% of national harvest)

— #2. Washington: 188,043 (7.4%)

— #3. Missouri: 177,561 (7.0%)

— #4. Idaho: 150,403 (5.9%)

— #5. Oregon: 135,613 (5.3%)



Canva

#4. Snow Goose

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 88,421 (31.4% of national harvest)

– National: 281,785

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 88,421 (31.4% of national harvest)

— #2. Arkansas: 34,316 (12.2%)

— #3. North Dakota: 32,195 (11.4%)

— #4. Texas: 25,222 (9.0%)

— #5. Washington: 21,135 (7.5%)

Canva

#3. Wigeon

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)

– National: 598,299

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 141,603 (23.7% of national harvest)

— #2. Washington: 88,526 (14.8%)

— #3. Oregon: 78,695 (13.2%)

— #4. Texas: 34,344 (5.7%)

— #5. Oklahoma: 25,050 (4.2%)



Canva

#2. Northern Shoveler

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 166,839 (35.5% of national harvest)

– National: 470,613

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 166,839 (35.5% of national harvest)

— #2. Arkansas: 41,180 (8.8%)

— #3. Texas: 39,648 (8.4%)

— #4. Louisiana: 30,666 (6.5%)

— #5. Utah: 26,394 (5.6%)



Canva

#1. Green-winged Teal

2021 estimated harvest

– California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)

– National: 1.4 million

– States with the largest harvests:

— #1. California: 291,968 (20.2% of national harvest)

— #2. Texas: 135,520 (9.4%)

— #3. Arkansas: 133,183 (9.2%)

— #4. Louisiana: 124,167 (8.6%)

— #5. Minnesota: 71,750 (5.0%)