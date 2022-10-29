Skip to Content
stacker-California
By
Published 10:39 PM

Best-performing California stocks last week


photofriday // Shutterstock

Best-performing California stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in California last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in California, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. 143 stocks met the criteria in California.

The highest performing stock on the list returned +26.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.


Stacker

#30. Amgen (AMGN)

– Last week price change: +8.7% (+$21.87)
– Market cap: $146.5 billion
– Headquarters: Thousand Oaks
– Sector: Biotechnology


Stacker

#29. Clorox Co. (CLX)

– Last week price change: +8.7% (+$11.89)
– Market cap: $18.3 billion
– Headquarters: Oakland
– Sector: Household Products


Stacker

#28. Roku (ROKU)

– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$4.40)
– Market cap: $6.6 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Movies & Entertainment


Stacker

#27. Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV)

– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$13.95)
– Market cap: $24.1 billion
– Headquarters: Pleasanton
– Sector: Health Care Technology


Stacker

#26. Applied Materials (AMAT)

– Last week price change: +8.9% (+$7.30)
– Market cap: $77.2 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment


Stacker

#25. LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA)

– Last week price change: +9.1% (+$21.67)
– Market cap: $20.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Diego
– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage


Stacker

#24. Block (SQ)

– Last week price change: +9.5% (+$5.30)
– Market cap: $31.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services


Stacker

#23. Prologis (PLD)

– Last week price change: +9.6% (+$9.90)
– Market cap: $83.6 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Industrial REITs


Stacker

#22. Lam Research Corp. (LRCX)

– Last week price change: +9.8% (+$36.30)
– Market cap: $55.3 billion
– Headquarters: Fremont
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment


Stacker

#21. Arista Networks (ANET)

– Last week price change: +9.9% (+$10.95)
– Market cap: $37.0 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Communications Equipment


Stacker

#20. Visa Class A (V)

– Last week price change: +10.0% (+$18.97)
– Market cap: $342.3 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services


Stacker

#19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

– Last week price change: +10.4% (+$13.67)
– Market cap: $23.9 billion
– Headquarters: Pasadena
– Sector: Office REITs


Stacker

#18. KLA Corp. (KLAC)

– Last week price change: +10.6% (+$30.87)
– Market cap: $45.6 billion
– Headquarters: Milpitas
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment


Stacker

#17. Hippo Holdings (HIPO)

– Last week price change: +10.8% (+$1.57)
– Market cap: $9.2 billion
– Headquarters: Palo Alto
– Sector: Insurance Brokers


Stacker

#16. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA)

– Last week price change: +11.0% (+$13.68)
– Market cap: $344.5 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Semiconductors


Stacker

#15. Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

– Last week price change: +11.1% (+$5.51)
– Market cap: $10.2 billion
– Headquarters: Los Angeles
– Sector: Industrial REITs


Stacker

#14. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

– Last week price change: +11.7% (+$25.67)
– Market cap: $86.3 billion
– Headquarters: Sunnyvale
– Sector: Health Care Equipment


Stacker

#13. Ross Stores (ROST)

– Last week price change: +12.1% (+$10.28)
– Market cap: $33.1 billion
– Headquarters: Dublin
– Sector: Apparel Retail


Stacker

#12. Trex Co. (TREX)

– Last week price change: +12.1% (+$5.32)
– Market cap: $5.4 billion
– Headquarters: Burlingame
– Sector: Building Products


Stacker

#11. Ares Management Corp. Class A (ARES)

– Last week price change: +12.5% (+$8.52)
– Market cap: $13.2 billion
– Headquarters: Los Angeles
– Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks


Stacker

#10. Quidel Corp. (QDEL)

– Last week price change: +12.7% (+$10.02)
– Market cap: $5.9 billion
– Headquarters: San Diego
– Sector: Health Care Equipment


Stacker

#9. Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

– Last week price change: +12.7% (+$44.66)
– Market cap: $18.5 billion
– Headquarters: Thousand Oaks
– Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments


Stacker

#8. Robinhood Markets Class A (HOOD)

– Last week price change: +13.4% (+$1.36)
– Market cap: $8.7 billion
– Headquarters: Menlo Park
– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage


Stacker

#7. Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

– Last week price change: +14.0% (+$9.87)
– Market cap: $145.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage


Stacker

#6. Pinterest Class A (PINS)

– Last week price change: +15.8% (+$3.40)
– Market cap: $14.6 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Interactive Media & Services


Stacker

#5. ServiceNow (NOW)

– Last week price change: +16.6% (+$59.73)
– Market cap: $84.9 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Systems Software


Stacker

#4. Gilead Sciences (GILD)

– Last week price change: +16.9% (+$11.48)
– Market cap: $99.4 billion
– Headquarters: Foster City
– Sector: Biotechnology


Stacker

#3. Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO)

– Last week price change: +18.4% (+$75.45)
– Market cap: $12.3 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Application Software


Stacker

#2. Enphase Energy (ENPH)

– Last week price change: +21.1% (+$53.25)
– Market cap: $41.5 billion
– Headquarters: Fremont
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment


Stacker

#1. Dexcom (DXCM)

– Last week price change: +26.3% (+$25.19)
– Market cap: $46.7 billion
– Headquarters: San Diego
– Sector: Health Care Equipment

Stacker

