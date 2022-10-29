Best-performing California stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in California last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in California, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. 143 stocks met the criteria in California.
The highest performing stock on the list returned +26.3% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
#30. Amgen (AMGN)
– Last week price change: +8.7% (+$21.87)
– Market cap: $146.5 billion
– Headquarters: Thousand Oaks
– Sector: Biotechnology
#29. Clorox Co. (CLX)
– Last week price change: +8.7% (+$11.89)
– Market cap: $18.3 billion
– Headquarters: Oakland
– Sector: Household Products
#28. Roku (ROKU)
– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$4.40)
– Market cap: $6.6 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Movies & Entertainment
#27. Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV)
– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$13.95)
– Market cap: $24.1 billion
– Headquarters: Pleasanton
– Sector: Health Care Technology
#26. Applied Materials (AMAT)
– Last week price change: +8.9% (+$7.30)
– Market cap: $77.2 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
#25. LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA)
– Last week price change: +9.1% (+$21.67)
– Market cap: $20.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Diego
– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage
#24. Block (SQ)
– Last week price change: +9.5% (+$5.30)
– Market cap: $31.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
#23. Prologis (PLD)
– Last week price change: +9.6% (+$9.90)
– Market cap: $83.6 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Industrial REITs
#22. Lam Research Corp. (LRCX)
– Last week price change: +9.8% (+$36.30)
– Market cap: $55.3 billion
– Headquarters: Fremont
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
#21. Arista Networks (ANET)
– Last week price change: +9.9% (+$10.95)
– Market cap: $37.0 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Communications Equipment
#20. Visa Class A (V)
– Last week price change: +10.0% (+$18.97)
– Market cap: $342.3 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services
#19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
– Last week price change: +10.4% (+$13.67)
– Market cap: $23.9 billion
– Headquarters: Pasadena
– Sector: Office REITs
#18. KLA Corp. (KLAC)
– Last week price change: +10.6% (+$30.87)
– Market cap: $45.6 billion
– Headquarters: Milpitas
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
#17. Hippo Holdings (HIPO)
– Last week price change: +10.8% (+$1.57)
– Market cap: $9.2 billion
– Headquarters: Palo Alto
– Sector: Insurance Brokers
#16. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA)
– Last week price change: +11.0% (+$13.68)
– Market cap: $344.5 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Semiconductors
#15. Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)
– Last week price change: +11.1% (+$5.51)
– Market cap: $10.2 billion
– Headquarters: Los Angeles
– Sector: Industrial REITs
#14. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
– Last week price change: +11.7% (+$25.67)
– Market cap: $86.3 billion
– Headquarters: Sunnyvale
– Sector: Health Care Equipment
#13. Ross Stores (ROST)
– Last week price change: +12.1% (+$10.28)
– Market cap: $33.1 billion
– Headquarters: Dublin
– Sector: Apparel Retail
#12. Trex Co. (TREX)
– Last week price change: +12.1% (+$5.32)
– Market cap: $5.4 billion
– Headquarters: Burlingame
– Sector: Building Products
#11. Ares Management Corp. Class A (ARES)
– Last week price change: +12.5% (+$8.52)
– Market cap: $13.2 billion
– Headquarters: Los Angeles
– Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks
#10. Quidel Corp. (QDEL)
– Last week price change: +12.7% (+$10.02)
– Market cap: $5.9 billion
– Headquarters: San Diego
– Sector: Health Care Equipment
#9. Teledyne Technologies (TDY)
– Last week price change: +12.7% (+$44.66)
– Market cap: $18.5 billion
– Headquarters: Thousand Oaks
– Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments
#8. Robinhood Markets Class A (HOOD)
– Last week price change: +13.4% (+$1.36)
– Market cap: $8.7 billion
– Headquarters: Menlo Park
– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage
#7. Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)
– Last week price change: +14.0% (+$9.87)
– Market cap: $145.8 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage
#6. Pinterest Class A (PINS)
– Last week price change: +15.8% (+$3.40)
– Market cap: $14.6 billion
– Headquarters: San Francisco
– Sector: Interactive Media & Services
#5. ServiceNow (NOW)
– Last week price change: +16.6% (+$59.73)
– Market cap: $84.9 billion
– Headquarters: Santa Clara
– Sector: Systems Software
#4. Gilead Sciences (GILD)
– Last week price change: +16.9% (+$11.48)
– Market cap: $99.4 billion
– Headquarters: Foster City
– Sector: Biotechnology
#3. Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO)
– Last week price change: +18.4% (+$75.45)
– Market cap: $12.3 billion
– Headquarters: San Jose
– Sector: Application Software
#2. Enphase Energy (ENPH)
– Last week price change: +21.1% (+$53.25)
– Market cap: $41.5 billion
– Headquarters: Fremont
– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
#1. Dexcom (DXCM)
– Last week price change: +26.3% (+$25.19)
– Market cap: $46.7 billion
– Headquarters: San Diego
– Sector: Health Care Equipment