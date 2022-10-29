

Best-performing California stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in California last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28. Stocks headquartered in California, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion were considered. 143 stocks met the criteria in California.

Stacker

#30. Amgen (AMGN)

– Last week price change: +8.7% (+$21.87)

– Market cap: $146.5 billion

– Headquarters: Thousand Oaks

– Sector: Biotechnology



Stacker

#29. Clorox Co. (CLX)

– Last week price change: +8.7% (+$11.89)

– Market cap: $18.3 billion

– Headquarters: Oakland

– Sector: Household Products



Stacker

#28. Roku (ROKU)

– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$4.40)

– Market cap: $6.6 billion

– Headquarters: San Jose

– Sector: Movies & Entertainment



Stacker

#27. Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV)

– Last week price change: +8.8% (+$13.95)

– Market cap: $24.1 billion

– Headquarters: Pleasanton

– Sector: Health Care Technology



Stacker

#26. Applied Materials (AMAT)

– Last week price change: +8.9% (+$7.30)

– Market cap: $77.2 billion

– Headquarters: Santa Clara

– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment



Stacker

#25. LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA)

– Last week price change: +9.1% (+$21.67)

– Market cap: $20.8 billion

– Headquarters: San Diego

– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage



Stacker

#24. Block (SQ)

– Last week price change: +9.5% (+$5.30)

– Market cap: $31.8 billion

– Headquarters: San Francisco

– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services



Stacker

#23. Prologis (PLD)

– Last week price change: +9.6% (+$9.90)

– Market cap: $83.6 billion

– Headquarters: San Francisco

– Sector: Industrial REITs



Stacker

#22. Lam Research Corp. (LRCX)

– Last week price change: +9.8% (+$36.30)

– Market cap: $55.3 billion

– Headquarters: Fremont

– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment



Stacker

#21. Arista Networks (ANET)

– Last week price change: +9.9% (+$10.95)

– Market cap: $37.0 billion

– Headquarters: Santa Clara

– Sector: Communications Equipment



Stacker

#20. Visa Class A (V)

– Last week price change: +10.0% (+$18.97)

– Market cap: $342.3 billion

– Headquarters: San Francisco

– Sector: Data Processing & Outsourced Services



Stacker

#19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

– Last week price change: +10.4% (+$13.67)

– Market cap: $23.9 billion

– Headquarters: Pasadena

– Sector: Office REITs



Stacker

#18. KLA Corp. (KLAC)

– Last week price change: +10.6% (+$30.87)

– Market cap: $45.6 billion

– Headquarters: Milpitas

– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment



Stacker

#17. Hippo Holdings (HIPO)

– Last week price change: +10.8% (+$1.57)

– Market cap: $9.2 billion

– Headquarters: Palo Alto

– Sector: Insurance Brokers



Stacker

#16. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA)

– Last week price change: +11.0% (+$13.68)

– Market cap: $344.5 billion

– Headquarters: Santa Clara

– Sector: Semiconductors



Stacker

#15. Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

– Last week price change: +11.1% (+$5.51)

– Market cap: $10.2 billion

– Headquarters: Los Angeles

– Sector: Industrial REITs



Stacker

#14. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

– Last week price change: +11.7% (+$25.67)

– Market cap: $86.3 billion

– Headquarters: Sunnyvale

– Sector: Health Care Equipment



Stacker

#13. Ross Stores (ROST)

– Last week price change: +12.1% (+$10.28)

– Market cap: $33.1 billion

– Headquarters: Dublin

– Sector: Apparel Retail



Stacker

#12. Trex Co. (TREX)

– Last week price change: +12.1% (+$5.32)

– Market cap: $5.4 billion

– Headquarters: Burlingame

– Sector: Building Products



Stacker

#11. Ares Management Corp. Class A (ARES)

– Last week price change: +12.5% (+$8.52)

– Market cap: $13.2 billion

– Headquarters: Los Angeles

– Sector: Asset Management & Custody Banks



Stacker

#10. Quidel Corp. (QDEL)

– Last week price change: +12.7% (+$10.02)

– Market cap: $5.9 billion

– Headquarters: San Diego

– Sector: Health Care Equipment



Stacker

#9. Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

– Last week price change: +12.7% (+$44.66)

– Market cap: $18.5 billion

– Headquarters: Thousand Oaks

– Sector: Electronic Equipment & Instruments



Stacker

#8. Robinhood Markets Class A (HOOD)

– Last week price change: +13.4% (+$1.36)

– Market cap: $8.7 billion

– Headquarters: Menlo Park

– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage



Stacker

#7. Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

– Last week price change: +14.0% (+$9.87)

– Market cap: $145.8 billion

– Headquarters: San Francisco

– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage



Stacker

#6. Pinterest Class A (PINS)

– Last week price change: +15.8% (+$3.40)

– Market cap: $14.6 billion

– Headquarters: San Francisco

– Sector: Interactive Media & Services



Stacker

#5. ServiceNow (NOW)

– Last week price change: +16.6% (+$59.73)

– Market cap: $84.9 billion

– Headquarters: Santa Clara

– Sector: Systems Software



Stacker

#4. Gilead Sciences (GILD)

– Last week price change: +16.9% (+$11.48)

– Market cap: $99.4 billion

– Headquarters: Foster City

– Sector: Biotechnology



Stacker

#3. Fair Isaac Corp. (FICO)

– Last week price change: +18.4% (+$75.45)

– Market cap: $12.3 billion

– Headquarters: San Jose

– Sector: Application Software



Stacker

#2. Enphase Energy (ENPH)

– Last week price change: +21.1% (+$53.25)

– Market cap: $41.5 billion

– Headquarters: Fremont

– Sector: Semiconductor Equipment



Stacker

#1. Dexcom (DXCM)

– Last week price change: +26.3% (+$25.19)

– Market cap: $46.7 billion

– Headquarters: San Diego

– Sector: Health Care Equipment