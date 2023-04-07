NBC 11 Sports: Top Plays of the Week, two weeks turned into one

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After missing one week, the Top Plays return after plenty of web gems to spread throughout a two week period.

#5 - Yuma's Gabriel Escobedo comes in from left field to make a smooth sliding catch in style, taking away a base hit from Gila Ridge's Jack Scanlan.

#4 - From Calexico, Sheila Fernanda Cano rips a base hit through the left side and Alexa Hurtado sprinted around third, sliding in safely to home to give the Bulldogs the lead.

#3 - Gila Ridge's Luke Foppe leaps up and makes an incredible catch in the air to take away an RBI single in a crucial spot of an extra inning game.

#2 - In a jam with two runners on, San Luis' Jared Burgueno was in need of an out and Javier Rochin helped out his teammate by making a diving play in left for a big out to strand runners on base.

#1 - For the second straight Top Plays countdown, the Holtville Lady Vikings defense came in at the top spot after Sophie Irungaray made a diving stop at third, threw from her knees and then it was reeled in on a split grab from Annaliese Gutierrez at first for the out against Brawley.