Patrick Mahomes celebrates Super Bowl win by going to Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated Sunday's Super Bowl victory at Disneyland Monday.

Mahomes arrived at the House of Mouse and participated in the theme park's daily parade, cheering on top the main float, next to Mickey and Minnie.

The crowd was filled with Chiefs' fans, all celebrating the teams fourth ever Super Bowl.

For Mahomes, it's his third career Super Bowl and second in a row in just his sixth season as a starting NFL quarterback, already cementing him as one of the greatest to ever play the position.

Mahomes and Kansas City took home the trophy on Sunday, defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in just the second ever Super Bowl to go to overtime.