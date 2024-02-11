Skip to Content
Super Bowl

Locals gather at bars to watch the Super Bowl

KYMA
By , ,
today at 3:33 PM
Published 4:01 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community has assembled at local bars to watch Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Football fans crowded Burgers & Beer, located at 321 W. 20th Street, and Hooters, located in the Yuma Palms area, to watch the big game.

Over in Las Vegas, Scott Gross, Luis Lopez, and Chas Messman have been covering the events leading up to Super Bowl.

KYMA and the Sports team will have reactions to the Super Bowl as well as announce the winners of the game.

Article Topic Follows: Super Bowl

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content