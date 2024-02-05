Skip to Content
Super Bowl committee to hold press conference

today at 10:36 AM
LAS VEGAS, Neva. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee is holding a "Welcome to Super Bowl LVIII" press conference.

According to NBC News, the press conference is to commemorate the opening week of Las Vegas' first Super Bowl and will welcome a lineup of speakers to kickoff Super Bowl week.

NBC News also says there will be photo opportunities with the Lombardi Trophy during the press conference.

The press conference is taking place at 11:00am Mountain Time. To watch the press release, see attached video.

