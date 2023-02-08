Patrick Mahomes’ hometown experiences Chiefs fever

WHITEHOUSE, Tex. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The excitement for Patrick Mahomes being in the Super Bowl is taking over east Texas.

The city of Whitehouse is celebrating their hometown hero, Patrick Mahomes, in honor of the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl this weekend.

Businesses all across Whitehouse are rallying behind Patrick Mahomes, including Lace Tribe Boutique.

"We're just trying to get the community excited," said Tera McCord, manager of Lace Tribe Boutique.

The boutique sells Chiefs gameday gear and are selling out daily.

"We have people that drive all the way out from Kansas City to buy something from his hometown," McCord explained.

Supporting their role model

Another local shop, First Class Design, is selling Chiefs gear to support their role model.

"All the kids they all look up to him. And he's just a great opportunity for everyone to admire what he's done," said Chris Cleckler, owner of First Class Design.

They will be open till Saturday to give everyone an opportunity to get their Chiefs swag.

After being open for a year, the Old White House Candle Company gets to finally show support for the local superstar with a customized Chiefs candle.

"We have to support our local guy, Patrick Mahomes. So, we came up with this really cool candle. It's the scent is actually called hot lava," Katie Cahalane, owner of the Old White House Candle Company, spoke.

Local businesses bleeding gold and red

Businesses across Whitehouse have decorated and painted their shops in gold and red.

"We're here in the middle of the Kansas, Kansas City Chiefs territory, and Patrick Mahomes territory, for sure," said Chuck Osborn, owner of the State Farm Agency in Whitehouse.

This was a way to celebrate Mahomes' success in his territory.

"Friday, we're putting on a tailgating event I know everybody's wearing red in honor of him," McCord further spoke.

"Actually a role model for the NFL players, as well as being a star superstar. And we're looking forward to the game," Osborn detailed.

This weekend, Whitehouse will be filled with Chiefs fans watching their superstar, Patrick Mahomes, play.