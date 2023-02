DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - As Super Bowl Sunday draws near, an animal from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines has made its annual pick.

This year, it was the zoo's new baby giraffe, Bakari, and mom getting the honors.

The zoo rookie followed the veteran, with both picking the Chiefs for the win!

Blank Park Zoo animals have successfully picked nine of the last 12 Super Bowl winners.