NBC 11 Sportscast: Yuma and Kofa boys hoops both move to 3-0

Both Yuma and Kofa boys basketball remain undefeated and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The College Football Playoff Committee announced the four schools who made the playoff. Undefeated conference champions Michigan (Big Ten) and Washington (Pac-12) come in at numbers one and two. One-loss Big 12 champion Texas takes the third spot. And one-loss SEC champion Alabama takes the fourth and final spot, leaving out undefeated ACC champion Florida State.

Yuma boys basketball dominates Mohave at home 72-35 to move to 3-0.

Jayven Wynn hit two free throws with two seconds left to lead the Kofa Kings to a 46-45 win over Copper Canyon. Kofa also moves to 3-0.

The Arizona Coyotes are closing in on a deal for a new arena. The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists are LSU and former ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.