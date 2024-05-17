Orian Anderson signs to play for Missouri Baptist University

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Holtville standout and Imperial Valley College star Orian Anderson put pen to paper to play collegiately for Missouri Baptist University.

Anderson was a four-time all-league player for the lady Vikings, leading them to back-to-back 20-win seasons.

She would stay close to home playing for the Imperial Valley College Desert Warriors where she claimed 1st team all-conference honors her freshman year.

Both Orian and her father, Murray, who coached her throughout high school, shared what this moment means for their family.

"I saw the hard work she put in," said Murray Anderson, Orian's father and high school coach. "She would be in the weight room lifting weights. She would be headed to the gym to do extra shooting. She put in the hours so that she could be here today signing to go play at the next level."

"Basketball's always been like one of the things that we really share together and something that we obviously both really love and it was just really nice to be able to do the signing in this gym that has a lot of meaning for us," said Orian following her signing ceremony. "I'm just really happy that he has been such a big part of my basketball career and he gets it."

Orian will study exercise science at Missouri Baptist University.

She is the first major signing for first year head coach Edgar Mendez and the Spartans.