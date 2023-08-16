NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman:
We continue our football previews with the Antelope Rams. The first ever girls flag football season will kick off tomorrow. And AWC mens soccer will start the season ranked 2.
YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - We continue our football previews with KYMA's Vanessa Gongora traveling out to Wellton to preview the Antelope Rams.
Also, the first ever girls flag football season will kick off tomorrow. We take a look at this historic inaugural season.
And Arizona Western College mens soccer will start the season as the number two team in the NJCAA rankings.