Skip to Content
Sportscasts

NBC 11 Sportscast with Chas Messman:

By
Published 11:33 PM

We continue our football previews with the Antelope Rams. The first ever girls flag football season will kick off tomorrow. And AWC mens soccer will start the season ranked 2.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - We continue our football previews with KYMA's Vanessa Gongora traveling out to Wellton to preview the Antelope Rams.

Also, the first ever girls flag football season will kick off tomorrow. We take a look at this historic inaugural season.

And Arizona Western College mens soccer will start the season as the number two team in the NJCAA rankings.

Article Topic Follows: Sportscasts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content