San Pasqual High School cancels fall sports season

Sportscasts

The San Pasqual Warriors have officially cancelled their fall sports season.



This comes in part to their given circumstances, though their athletics are under the Arizona Interscholastic Association because the school resides in California, they are abiding by the state’s guidelines.

Therefore the school board decided it would be best to cancel their upcoming fall sports season.



First-year head coach, Daniel Gardner has been anxiously waiting to get out on the gridiron and turn the program around, but now this is something he will have to wait to do until 2021.