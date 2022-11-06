Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
November 6, 2022 10:54 PM
CBS 13 SPORTS: Desert Southwest teams fighting in the post-season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial volleyball has had one of, if not the greatest season in program history.

And on Saturday, a chance to put another stamp on that run in the CIF San Diego Section (SDS) Division IV Championship.

The Imperial Tigers headed to the neutral site, San Marcos High School in the city of San Marcos to take on the Horizon Prep Lions.

The Tigers lost the first set but won the next three sets 29-27, 25-23 and 25-23 to make them SDS Division IV Champions.

The first section championship in school history and will be moving on to state.

The Imperial Tigers will face Palisades on Tuesday November 8 in the state playoffs

The Palo Verde Yellowjackets football team defeated the Mount Miguel Matadors in the first round of CIF Division IV Playoffs Friday night 36-27.

Markus Macon had an incredible night scoring all five touchdowns, four rushing, one receiving and rushing a total of 215 yards.

The Arizona Western College Men's and Women's Soccer team both played in the West District Championship Saturday night.

The Lady Matadors took on Salt Lake City Community College.

The game went into a shootout after two scoreless overtime periods that led Salt Lake City to take the win over AWC 5-3.

They will await to see their fate in the National Tournament in the selection show on Tuesday.

The men's team won 3-2 against Snow, sending the Matadors to the National Tournament for a second straight year.

Article Topic Follows: 13 Sportscasts
Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2021.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

