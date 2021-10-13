CBS 13 Sports: Matadors make it 14 straight

13 Sportscasts

The Arizona Western men's soccer team defeat Scottsdale on the road to notch their 14th straight win

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Win number 14 didn't come easy for Arizona Western on Tuesday night. Trailing 1-0 in the 76th minute, Ridwane Boukraa scored the equalizer to bring the game 1-1. Another goal by Haruki Nishimura and two more netted by Michele Signorelli finished the game for a final score of 4-1.

Meanwhile, the AWC women's team fell for the second time this season to Scottsdale by a score of 4-2.