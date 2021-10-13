Skip to Content
13 Sportscasts
Published 12:17 AM

CBS 13 Sports: Matadors make it 14 straight

The Arizona Western men's soccer team defeat Scottsdale on the road to notch their 14th straight win

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Win number 14 didn't come easy for Arizona Western on Tuesday night. Trailing 1-0 in the 76th minute, Ridwane Boukraa scored the equalizer to bring the game 1-1. Another goal by Haruki Nishimura and two more netted by Michele Signorelli finished the game for a final score of 4-1. 

Meanwhile, the AWC women's team fell for the second time this season to Scottsdale by a score of 4-2.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

