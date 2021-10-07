Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Matadors make it a dozen

The Arizona Western men's soccer team continue their record breaking regular season

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday night, the AWC men's soccer team added yet another win to their 2021 regular season total with a 6-1 win at home over Mesa.

Michael Appiah started the match with a goal on a rebound from a corner kick just 13 minutes into the first half. With a little over 15 minutes left until halftime, Ridwane Boukraa made an unassisted goal to bring the score to 2-0. AWC is now 12-0 on the season and 5-0 in the ACCAC.

