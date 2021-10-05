CBS 13 Sports: Arizona legend makes a stop in Yuma

13 Sportscasts

University of Arizona head softball coach Mike Candrea makes annual golf trip to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Mike Candrea announced his retirement as head coach of the University of Arizona softball team, recently announced his retirement after 36 years as the Wildcats skipper. In his three decades coaching softball, Candrea won 8 national titles, three national coach of the year honors and amassed 1,674 wins.

The U of A legend recently participated in the annual "U of A Scholarship Golf Tournament" in Yuma at the Yuma Golf and Country Club, as he does almost every year. Candrea's retirement is expected to start in January and before he says goodbye, he shared some of his thoughts on the program moving forward.