CBS 13 Sports: The return of ‘Nando

The Padres get a quick jolt from Fernando Tatis Jr. and stave off a series sweep in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Sunday the San Diego Padres activated shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. off the Injured list. The Padres entered Sunday's contest, needing a shot in the arm and they had lost their last four games in a row including three in a row to the last place Diamondbacks. Playing right field for the first time ever, Tatis hit two homeruns and drove in four as the Padres got back on the winning side with an 8-2 win.