Basketball tournament open to community

today at 2:42 PM
Published 4:33 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The community is invited to join a basketball tournament event happening on Saturday, June 1.

Registration for the tournament starts at 5 p.m. and the games start at 6 p.m. Costs are $25 per team.

The tournament will be at the El Centro Community Center at 375 S. 1st Street in El Centro.

Kids under 13 years old can get free hotdogs with a ticket, but tickets will be given out to the first 100 kids.

For more information, check out the poster below.

