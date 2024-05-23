Two former Shamrocks football players set to host football skills training camp

Richard Stallworth and Jarred Marquez are teaming up to host the event for ages eight and up at the Ray Kroc Sports Complex in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local football players looking to get some off season work in will have an opportunity on Saturday May 25.

Two former Yuma Catholic football standouts are hosting a football skills training camp.

Jarred Marquez and Richard Stallworth are the two Shamrocks putting it all on.

It's taking place at the Ray Kroc Sports Complex from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Those from ages eight and up can participate, and the cost is just $20 dollars per person.

Marquez and Stallworth both currently play for division one programs at the college level, with Stallworth at Northern Colorado University, and Marquez up with the Lumberjacks at Northern Arizona.

You can pre-register for the event here.

For any questions regarding the camp, you can contact Marquez via phone at (928)-366-3858.