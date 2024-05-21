Local fighter goes pro

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A local mixed martial arts fighter is now a professional after signing to Los Angeles Charger legend Shawne Merriman's professional MMA league.

Enrique Valdez tapped out the difficult odds to becoming a professional MMA fighter despite first stepping into the gym just three years ago.

Valdez recently signed with Lights Out Xtreme Fighting.

“Man it feels good to be able to fight such a big organization especially becuase my name will be out there well known no matter what I can go out there and prove that I’m here for this game,” said Valdez.

The young fighter has faced adversities both mentally and physically in his young career trying to make weight being one of the toughest.

However, Valdez says the team in his corner helped keep him disciplined and focused.

“They help me get through everything you know if it wasn’t for my coaches Coach Greg for always holding mitts for me taking the time out of his day late nights to help me do that and Coach Carlos helping me make sure I’m fight ready having the connections just to have everybody to make sure the most of the opportunities,” said Valdez.

Valdez’s coach Carlos Figueroa is helping guide the young fighter.

Figueroa said he saw how much passion Valdez had for fighting since the beginning.

“He loved the sport so he was in there every day and we saw the progress where he started really focusing on striking and he started knocking people out so we knew MMA was for him,” said Figueroa.

Valdez shared a little advice for anyone who aspires to reach their dreams.

“Keep going no matter what don’t give up you know you have good days you have bad days but as long as you can keep pushing through those days and you know that one of these days it’s going to lead to the end of a tunnel with a light,” said Valdez.

The now professional fighter always dreamed of this moment but never thought it would come so soon.

The 24-year-old is planning to have his first professional fight on June 15 in San Diego.