AWC to hold summer basketball camp

Sign ups are open for AWC's summer basketball camp.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College is holding their annual summer basketball camp June 3-6. The camp is for boys and girls grades K through 12.

"It gets our kids off the couch right after school finishes and get them physically active and on the floor," Arizona Western men's basketball head coach Kyle Isaacs said. "I tell the parents after each day, if your kid doesn't go home and take a nap, make sure you tell me and we'll work them even harder the next day."

The camp brings together the AWC coaching staff, high school coaches from around the area, and AWC student athletes, who will work with the youth players on improving their skills in a fast paced learning environment.

"It all starts with the basic fundamentals," Isaacs said. "We'll work on ball handling. We'll work on passing. We'll work on shooting and then we'll also work on defensive [skills]. And we'll work on calisthenics."

The camp costs $115 dollars in advance and $130 the day of the camp.

Link for the signup form: https://www.awcmatadors.com/24-Summer-basketball_camp.pdf

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

