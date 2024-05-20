Erick Gutierrez wins sixth pro fight, takes down Ricardo Hernandez Becerra via TKO

Getting to a record of 6-1, Gutierrez stopped the fight in the second round

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma pro fighter Erick Gutierrez once again a winner.

Taking down Ricardo Hernandez Beccera via technical knock out in San Luis, Mexico on Saturday May 18.

Gutierrez ending the match in just the second round.

Telling us via text he executed his plan well, which was being cautious, having his hands up, and breaking down Beccera with body shots.

Gutierrez now at a record of 6-1 with the win.

He also said it was great to fight in front of family and friends...

And hopes to do it again on June 22nd.

Him and his teammates from Yuma Fight Academy are looking to hold an event in San Luis, Mexico, with Gutierrez as the main event.