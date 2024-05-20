Skip to Content
Local Sports

Erick Gutierrez wins sixth pro fight, takes down Ricardo Hernandez Becerra via TKO

By
May 20, 2024 11:27 PM
Published 11:35 PM

Getting to a record of 6-1, Gutierrez stopped the fight in the second round

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma pro fighter Erick Gutierrez once again a winner.

Taking down Ricardo Hernandez Beccera via technical knock out in San Luis, Mexico on Saturday May 18.  

Gutierrez ending the match in just the second round. 

Telling us via text he executed his plan well, which was being cautious, having his hands up, and breaking down Beccera with body shots. 

Gutierrez now at a record of 6-1 with the win. 

He also said it was great to fight in front of family and friends...

And hopes to do it again on June 22nd.

Him and his teammates from Yuma Fight Academy are looking to hold an event in San Luis, Mexico, with Gutierrez as the main event. 

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content