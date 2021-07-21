CBS 13 Sports: USWNT stunned by Sweden

13 Sportscasts

U.S. Women's soccer team falls to Sweden 3-0 in opening game of 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

TOKYO, Japan ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The United State Women's soccer team was shocked by Sweden in their opening match in the Olympics, losing by a score of 3-0. Team USA came into the match unbeaten in its previous 44 contests, with 40 of them wins. The last time USWNT lost was in January 2019, at a friendly in France. The good news, Team USA has lost their first match before and gone on to win the gold.