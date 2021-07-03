CBS 13 Sports: Dodgers visit the White House

13 Sportscasts

President Biden calls the Dodgers more than a baseball team, they're a pillar of American culture

WASHINGTON D.C. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Friday the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to visit the White House since the pandemic began. During the visit, the Dodgers presented the President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a few gifts including personalized #46 jerseys. After the visit, it was back to work for the defending world champions on the diamond. The Dodgers rallied to double up the Washington Nationals 10-5. Now with a record of 51-31, the Dodgers are just a half game out of first place in the NL West behind the San Francisco Giants.