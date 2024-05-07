NBC 11 Sportscast: Wildcat Welcome Tour

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Wildcat Welcome Tour stops in Yuma. We talk with Arizona athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois and various coaches. Records are broken at the Imperial Valley League track and field championships. Cibola wins boys and girls Yuma district track and field championships. Maddison Matthews is making a difference on and off the field at NIU.

