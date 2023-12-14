NBC 11 Sportscast: Gila Ridge girls soccer soars over Kofa

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge girls soccer beats Kofa to remain undefeated in official matches. Kofa boys soccer routs Gila Ridge. Kofa boys and girls basketball both beat San Luis. Cibola girls hoops wins on the road at Cesar Chavez. The Los Angeles Chargers suffer an embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

