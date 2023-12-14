Skip to Content
NBC 11 Sportscast: Gila Ridge girls soccer soars over Kofa

Gila Ridge girls soccer beats Kofa, but Kofa boys gets the best of Gila Ridge. Kofa girls basketball takes down San Luis and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge girls soccer beats Kofa to remain undefeated in official matches. Kofa boys soccer routs Gila Ridge. Kofa boys and girls basketball both beat San Luis. Cibola girls hoops wins on the road at Cesar Chavez. The Los Angeles Chargers suffer an embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

