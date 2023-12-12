NBC 11 Sportscast: Cibola boys hoops wins fourth straight

Skip to Content
Cibola boys basketball and Yuma Catholic boys basketball both win at home, ASU adds eight transfers, and more!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola boys basketball took down Agua Fria at home. Yuma Catholic boys soccer remains undefeated after a victory over Trivium Prep. Cibola girls basketball crushed Agua Fria on the road. Antelope boys basketball also remains undefeated after a win over Solome. ASU has now brought in eight incoming Division 1 transfers. Arizona basketball retains their top spot in the AP Top 25.

