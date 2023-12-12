NBC 11 Sportscast: Cibola boys hoops wins fourth straight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola boys basketball took down Agua Fria at home. Yuma Catholic boys soccer remains undefeated after a victory over Trivium Prep. Cibola girls basketball crushed Agua Fria on the road. Antelope boys basketball also remains undefeated after a win over Solome. ASU has now brought in eight incoming Division 1 transfers. Arizona basketball retains their top spot in the AP Top 25.

